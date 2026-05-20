New transitional housing plan to help Decatur Co. women rebuild their lives

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — A recovery center in Decatur County hopes a new transitional housing plan will help women leaving addiction continue their recovery journey.

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Hope Farms Recovery Center helps women rebuild their lives with new Hope Village transitional housing plan

Rachel Glover knows firsthand how hard recovery can be — and how much harder it gets once treatment ends.

Substance abuse led Glover to make one of the hardest decisions of her life: signing over temporary guardianship of her son. After hitting rock bottom and denying treatment 3 times, she decided to surrender and get the help she knew she needed.

After 6 months in the Hope Farms Recovery program, Glover says she began to heal following years of emotional trauma and substance abuse.

"This is the easy part in here. The hard part is when we step out, transitioning back into the real world where there is that temptation — just staying strong. I want to, of course, get my 14 year old little boy back, and so the transitional housing is going to be good for people like me, so that we don't have to go back out into those environments to where, where we came from," Glover said.

Glover says having that continued support gives her hope and excitement for what's ahead in her future.

She also says the program has renewed her faith.

"God is able. He is in the restoration business…He can take the most brokenhearted and most emptiness, whatever, abandonment, rejection, and He can turn it for His good. What the enemy meant for evil, He can turn it for good," Glover said.

Mirranda Jenkins has been the site director at Hope Farms Recovery Center for the past 5 years. In that time, she's seen 83 women graduate from the program. Jenkins says when those women graduated, there wasn't a stable, nurturing place for them to go to prepare for life on their own.

"I would work with women for 12 to 18 months. And then what I would see is when they left here, they didn't have stability to go back to. And so, they were going back to toxic family or they were jumping into a relationship just because they thought that that was going to be the answer to get them where they needed to be," Jenkins said.

That's how the vision for Hope Village was born — an apartment-style transitional housing program where women can go after completing treatment to save money, be in supportive community environments, and have access to life skills training that will help them confidently live on their own.

Jenkins says Hope Village will serve as the bridge between uncertainty and a new beginning.

"Hope Village will be that place where they can go. They can be reunited with their children. If they have children, their children can come with them. And they can work on building a lasting future," Jenkins said.

Hope Village is expected to break ground in Spring 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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