DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Mental health advocates in south Georgia are working to change the way communities talk about emotional well-being, saying stigma and embarrassment keep too many people from seeking help.

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Mental health advocates in south Georgia work to break stigma around seeking help

Jennifer Britt, a Decatur County native and mental health advocate, said many of her neighbors avoid the topic of mental health altogether.

"People are just really embarrassed to talk about it. I think they see it as a weakness," Britt said.

Britt said she uses humor when sharing her personal story, hoping it lightens the weight of what can be a heavy subject.

"I kind of joke about mine, you know, and I feel like that makes people feel more comfortable to be able to talk about what they're going through," Britt said.

Rachel Kelly, a social worker with Georgia Pines, said not feeling guilty about your feelings and understanding that mental health is part of your overall health are key to moving away from stigma.

"If you're comfortable talking about it, there's not so much shame attached to it. It just feels like, you know, it's just a thing. Like, just like I have a cold, or I may be having some anxiety," Kelly said.

Both Britt and Kelly want people who may be hesitant to discuss their emotions to know they are not alone. Mental health is something everyone deals with and should be shared with a trusted person, they said.

A Mental Health Awareness Fair will take place in Bainbridge at Willis Park on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For local mental health resources click here

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