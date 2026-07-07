DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Memorial Hospital and Manor and the University of Georgia Archway Partnership are working together to hear directly from neighbors as part of a community health needs assessment.

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Memorial Hospital and Manor and UGA Archway Partnership seek community input on local healthcare needs

Memorial Hospital and Manor is looking beyond health data to hear directly from the neighbors it serves.

The hospital and the University of Georgia Archway Partnership are teaming up to gather community input on healthcare needs, barriers to care, and resources neighbors would like to see in the future.

The effort is part of a community health needs assessment aimed at comparing health data with what neighbors are actually experiencing day to day — from accessing care to finding programs and resources the community needs most.

Focus groups will be held Thursday, July 9th, at the Kirbo Women's Center Classroom inside Memorial Hospital and Manor. Morning sessions are available at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and noon. Afternoon sessions are available at 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.

Neighbors interested in sharing their experiences can sign up for a focus group session or complete an anonymous survey. Walk-ins are also welcome for those who do not sign up ahead of time.

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