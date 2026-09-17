Local independement filmaker uses local town as background for locations, causing boost to local economy

DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — A Bainbridge filmmaker is preparing to release his third movie — and like the first two, it was filmed right here in the community.

Jimmy Thomas turned familiar Bainbridge locations into movie sets for his latest project, including Achievers Salon, Ritho Caribbean Spot, and even a neighbor's home. He worked with actors from Bainbridge, Tallahassee, and other parts of Florida to fill those sets.

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Bainbridge filmmaker prepares to release third movie, all filmed in the local community

Independent filmmakers like Thomas are part of a much larger film industry in Georgia. According to the Georgia Film Office, 280 film and television productions were made across the state during the last fiscal year, with 77 of those being independent films.

Thomas said the act of making a movie is about more than what ends up on screen.

"You can do anything when you come together. So that's what the movie is doing also. It's bringing people together," Thomas said.

The economic ripple effect of a local film production extends beyond the cast and crew. Actors have to get paid. Production workers need food. Equipment and other services have to be covered. That puts local businesses and neighbors on the receiving end of those transactions.

Rick McCaskill, Executive Director of the Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County, said the impact adds up quickly.

"Generally, you'll have, of course, overnight stays. You'll have meals at restaurants. But then, typically, these people rent equipment or buy some pieces of equipment they need. So that's a big plus, plus the part-time jobs that come with it. There generally aren't any full-time jobs, but pretty good part-time jobs. And the excitement it creates is always good, too," McCaskill said.

That can mean a customer for a local restaurant, a rental for a local business, or a paycheck for someone in the community.

For Thomas, the work is also a message about perseverance.

"You first got to start, you know. And then continue. I want to continue to show that we have to be able to weather the storms, whatever we're going through. Don't let nothing stop you from pursuing your dreams. Don't let nothing get in your way. It's easy to give up. But it takes something for you to keep going," Thomas said.

Three movies later, Thomas is still choosing Bainbridge as the place to make them — giving local neighbors and businesses a role in the story, both on and off the screen.

Thomas' latest film, "My Pastor 2," premieres Friday, Sept. 18th, at the Kirbo Center in Bainbridge. A red carpet event runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by showings at 5:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in person at Goddess Beauty in Bainbridge or online at Eventbrite.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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