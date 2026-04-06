Local Bainbridge foundation helps local families facing food insecurity

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Across Decatur County, organizations are seeing more households turn to community resources to help meet basic needs as they balance jobs, bills, and rising grocery costs.

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Bainbridge foundation helps local families facing food insecurity

At St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bainbridge, a donation box meant to help feed families in the community serves as a reminder of the many families in need of food.

The church is one of the locations where the T and S Foundation regularly hosts community feeding events. The organization supports the community by providing clothing and other resources to those in need, but a large part of their work focuses on making sure families have enough to eat.

Latasha Whigham, Director of the T and S Foundation, said the need reaches far beyond what people might expect.

"There's a story behind every person. And some of them, you know, just, some of them just, you know, got off to a wrong start or started off good and things went, you know, a different way. Maybe they lost a job. Maybe they lost a family member who was their biggest supporter, and it just stirred them in a different direction," Whigham said.

Through these efforts, the foundation serves between 200 and 250 families each month. Last month, the foundation served nearly 300 hot plates.

Whigham said people from all walks of life can be found in those lines, including young adults, parents, and seniors. Many are facing difficult circumstances for the first time, highlighting the reality that food insecurity does not have one face.

The foundation focuses on providing food while building consistent connections to make sure families feel welcome and supported.

"The biggest impact, them knowing that we're going to show up, that we're going to be here for them. And so, that means everything," Whigham said.

Whigham said that steady presence helps families know there is a reliable place to turn when they need support.

Erica Jackson, a Bainbridge neighbor, said the support is always consistent.

"I’ve been getting help for a long time, and the lady always help me," Jackson said.

Beyond providing meals, Whigham said the foundation is focused on strengthening relationships within the community.

"Bridging that gap between community and family because we are a family. We're a community," Whigham said.

As more families across the county look for help putting food on the table, organizers said the sense of connection continues to be just as important as the resources themselves.

T and S Foundation hosts community feeding events every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The next one will be held Saturday, April 11th at the Briarwood Apartments here in Bainbridge. They'll be serving food from 2:00-3:30 p.m.

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