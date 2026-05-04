Living center working to help neighbors with disabilities in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Neighbors with disabilities in Bainbridge will soon have the chance to share the accessibility changes they want to see in their community.

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Decatur County neighbors with disabilities asked to share accessibility needs in their neighborhood

Bain Independent Living Center is working to improve accessibility in Decatur County, and for Executive Director Stancil Tootle, the mission is personal. Tootle is blind and says he understands the challenges firsthand.

"We are here because we care. But most importantly, we are here because we are impacted by those same barriers. And so we need the community's input," Tootle said.

Bain Independent Living Center is creating a space for open dialogue where neighbors can share what they feel is needed in the community to better serve those with disabilities. They hope neighbors will feel heard and start to see solutions.

For neighbor Marion Smart, that conversation starts with transportation and safety. He says those areas can make daily life more difficult for people with disabilities.

"I'm hoping to get an honest and true conversation on transportation and on public safety and concerns," Smart said.

Bain will host its first community listening session on Tuesday, May 5 at the Joe L. Sweet Community Center from 2 p.m to 4 p.m.

Bain leaders say they hope the conversation will reach city leaders who can make the necessary changes in the neighborhood.

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