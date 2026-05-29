DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Microchips can help owners reunite with their lost pets, and the Bainbridge Decatur County Humane Society is making sure neighbors can get those devices for free.

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Humane Society offers free pet microchips to Decatur County families

The humane society is giving away 25 free microchips at their annual Justin Bedwell Microchip Memorial Event. Microchips typically cost between $20 and $60, making the giveaway a significant benefit for many households across Decatur County.

"We do it every single year. So, and it's around May so that, you know, if they didn't get in this time, you know, they can gear up for, for next year," Joy Burger, an administrator with the Bainbridge Decatur County Humane Society said.

The microchips are the size of a grain of rice and are implanted beneath a pet's skin as a permanent form of identification and tracking.

For Bainbridge neighbor Morgan Rich, who's family owns one dog and one cat, the technology offers real peace of mind.

"My dog is like the whole world to me, and I'd always want to know where he was if he got lost and if he was safe," Rich said.

"My dog is like a little brother to me and I would not anything to happen to him," she added.

Burger says she hopes more events like this can happen in the future to help give pet owners peace of mind.

Humane society leaders say they plan to open a waitlist for this event next year, giving neighbors the chance to sign up early to receive a free microchip for their pet.

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