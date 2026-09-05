DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Hope Farms Recovery Center is expanding its mission with a new transitional housing initiative called Hope Village, designed to support women after they complete treatment.

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Hope Farms South invites community to learn about planned transitional housing for women in recovery

The transitional program would provide apartment-style housing for women completing treatment, giving them time to save money, build a support system and learn life skills as they work toward independent living.

Hope Village is planned for Miller County, while Hope Farms South continues its recovery program in Bainbridge. The project is still in its early stages of development, and organizers hope to break ground on the building in 2027.

As the initiative moves forward, organizers are hosting a Vision Dinner to connect with local stakeholders and help change the way people view addiction and recovery. Women who have completed treatment will share their stories at the event, along with the Hope Farms South site director, who has her own recovery story.

The Vision Dinner will be held Sept. 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 200 E. Shotwell St. in Bainbridge. Registration is encouraged.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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