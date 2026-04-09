DECATUR COUNTY, GA — At the New Beginning Learning Center, a program is helping students build reading and writing skills while working toward publishing their own books.

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High school students are becoming published authors through a program building self-confidence

Now in its third year, Thriving Women's Thursday's was created by guidance counselor Dr. Yolanda Lewis. She saw a need for students transitioning from middle to high school to build academic skills, develop self-confidence, strengthen their character, and better understand who they can become.

"It is so rewarding for me to see the young ladies blossom and transform into productive young ladies, and even their mindsets about what they can do," Lewis said.

For 11th grader Zaria Mana-Mouyabi, the program is an opportunity to turn personal experiences into something meaningful. What started as a blank screen quickly turned into a story she is writing for what she calls the "weird girls," serving as a reminder of their strength in a world where it is easy to feel overlooked.

"I wanted to make a book for the girls who felt like they didn't fit in this generation," Mana-Mouyabi said.

"You are powerful. Men are scared of it. Don't let people try and belittle you and manipulate you because they're scared of the potential you have, how powerful you are," Mana-Mouyabi said.

Through a partnership with community leader Alicia Hurtt, students are guided through the publishing process step by step. Hurtt uses presentations and handouts to walk students through everything from brainstorming titles to understanding how publishing works.

As a guidance counselor, Lewis notes the program also serves as a form of mentorship, guiding students academically, emotionally, and mentally as they navigate high school. Over time, she has noticed students in the program becoming more open, confident, and willing to express themselves both inside and outside the classroom.

While students continue to develop their writing, Lewis notes that support from the community plays a key role in helping the program grow. For Lewis, the initiative is not just about publishing books, but about helping students find their voice and see what is possible beyond the classroom.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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