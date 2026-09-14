HAPPENING TODAY: Climax City Council begins 2027 budget planning amid inflation concerns

DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Climax City Council is set to meet Monday as the city begins planning for its 2027 budget, with inflation driving the need to keep spending under control.

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Climax City Council begins 2027 budget planning amid inflation concerns

The city's current budget is approximately $300,000. The 2027 budget is expected to increase slightly due to inflation and rising costs of living, but the goal is to keep spending close to current levels.

A large portion of the city's budget goes toward energy costs for its well system, which supplies water to residents within the city limits. The city currently spends between $5,000 and $6,000 a month to operate the well. Mayor Vanessa Martin says the city may look into more energy-efficient options to help manage those costs.

"It's always been the goal to maintain where we're at and not putting the burden on our citizens. This is a small community. Most of our citizens are retirees. And in my opinion, I think that if we can maintain what we're maintaining now, then our community will be fine," Martin said.

Martin says residents should not expect changes to their taxes, utility bills, or city services because of the budget.

The council's first workshop on the 2027 budget will be scheduled during Monday's meeting. Climax City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend.

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