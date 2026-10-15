DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — More than 188,000 Georgia voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting, setting a new record for a midterm election. In Decatur County, however, turnout on the first day of early voting was lower than it was during the last election.

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Georgia shatters early voting record for midterms while Decatur County sees dip in first-day turnout

On Tuesday, 266 voters cast their ballots early in Decatur County, compared to 354 on the first day of early voting in 2022.

Decatur County Elections Supervisor Joyce Coddington says there is a key difference between this year's governor's race and the last one — there is no incumbent running.

"The biggest difference is there is no incumbent running, we have two new candidates and it's going to be an exciting new start for Georgia," Coddington said.

In Decatur County, voters are also deciding a key local race for County Commission District 1, where there is no incumbent running, meaning the seat is open to a new representative.

For Decatur County neighbor Wilbur Johnson, the busyness of life can get in the way of voting, which is why he makes voting early a priority. Johnson says he understands every candidate may not match everything that is important to him, but that does not stop him from participating in the process.

"You find the things that are important to you, follow your candidate, and then this is the way I support my candidates, by voting," Johnson said.

With early voting just beginning, Johnson encourages neighbors to get out and participate.

"It's the best way that you can express yourself on whatever issues that you have. If you're not going to be a candidate, I think it's the best way to put the person forward that you believe in, that their ideas match yours," Johnson said.

Early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For voters who want to vote early but may not be available during the week, the Decatur County Elections office will be open two Saturdays this month — the 17th and the 24th — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting in Georgia ends Oct. 30.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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