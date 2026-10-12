DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The median sales price for a single-family home in Decatur County rose to $291,000 in 2025, up from $102, 500 in 2024, according to Georgia Realtors.

About 56% of homes in Bainbridge are owner-occupied, compared with nearly 66% statewide, according to census data.

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First-time homebuyers in Bainbridge face affordability challenges as home prices soar in Decatur County

Rollins Miller, a realtor with Premier Realty Group who has worked in the real estate industry for 23 years, says higher interest rates and home prices can make it harder for first-time buyers to afford a home.

"A new home that is, I would say, 1200 square foot, three bedroom, two bath, we have for sale for $200,000 to $210,000. That's going to run about $1,600 a month if a person gets an FHA loan or a USDA loan, which are low-down payment loans, which would be considered the first-time homebuyer loans." Miller said.

For buyers looking for help, Georgia's Dream Loan Program offers down-payment and closing cost assistance to eligible applicants. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development also connects prospective buyers with housing counselors who can help them prepare financially. Eligible buyers may qualify for no down payment loans through USDA Rural Development in qualifying areas.

Miller encourages anyone interested in purchasing a home to start preparing before they are ready — going to a bank, talking to a lender, reviewing their financial history, and determining their budget so that when they are ready to buy, they are in a position to do so.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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