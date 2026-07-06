DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Applications are now open for Decatur County's tuition-free EMT training program, and officials say you don't have to live in Decatur County to apply.

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Decatur County's tuition-free EMT training program is now accepting applications

Bainbridge Public Safety Captain of Training Michael Jenkins says years of experience fighting fires didn't always prepare him for the medical side of emergency calls, so he enrolled in the EMT program.

"I caught myself going to certain scenes, regs, these medical calls and stuff, and just was lost. Didn't know what to do. Didn't have the skill set to do anything," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says the program gave him the confidence to walk into a situation and assess medical needs quickly.

"Now that I go on scenes, I'm more confident. I'm actually putting my hands on these people to be able to help them. I'm recognizing the signs and symptoms. So, overall, it has been such a great thing for my career. I'm able to help our local ambulance service here," Jenkins said.

Decatur County Fire and Rescue EMT Instructor Tyler Dalton says the program has an 82% pass rate, and nearly 100 people have graduated so far. He says he's seen students go on to pursue careers as paramedics, nurses, and doctors.

Dalton says those skills don't just apply to first responders — they apply to everyday neighbors, too.

"We teach you a skill set that applies every day in life. Right? What if you're in the grocery store and somebody falls down? You know a way to go and help them and how to go help them," Dalton said.

Applications are currently open for the next class, which starts in January 2027. Dalton encourages anyone interested in a career in emergency services or simply wanting to learn life-saving skills to apply.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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