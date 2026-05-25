Decatur County veterans reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — For many in Decatur County, Memorial Day means a three-day weekend and outdoor barbecues. For those who have served in the military, it is a day for reflecting on the lives lost.

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Decatur County veterans reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day

Lyle Prouse served in the Marine Corps for 11 and a half years. Even though decades have passed, he says the memories of his fallen soldiers are stuck in time.

"I remember them as 25-year-olds. They're frozen up here as 25-year-olds. Here I am — white-haired, grandparent, lived a full life, been married 63 years. They didn't get any of that," Prouse said.

Prouse says he thinks about the ones lost and understands it could have easily been him — a thought that many veterans share.

David Daniels Jr. served in the Army for four years and completed one tour in Afghanistan. He says that thought is always with him.

"I always remember why we're still here, you know — those guys that put up the ultimate sacrifice that couldn't make it back home," Daniels said.

Daniels lost three of his fellow soldiers during combat. He makes it a point to check in on their families to make sure their legacy continues.

"It's also about the legacy that they left and they're next of kin. It's all about the kids," Daniels said.

Daniels says it is hard to talk about the lives lost, but staying in touch with the families keeps their memory alive and gives him a sense of gratitude.

For neighbors who may not have military connections or know the history behind Memorial Day, Daniels encourages them to take some time and research the events that led to Memorial Day celebrations and the impact it has in Decatur County.

Beyond the ceremonies and memorials, Prouse says the holiday can reopen emotional wounds tied to loss and service. He says his travels after his military service gave him perspective on what those sacrifices meant.

"It's easy to take for granted this country that we live in. Later, I flew for an airline, and so I've been to countries all over the world, and I've seen them. And every time I do that, I come back more grateful for the fact that I live here," Prouse said.

On Memorial Day, veterans like Prouse and Daniels are consistently reminded of the ultimate sacrifice their fellow soldiers made for Decatur County and the country.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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