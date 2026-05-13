DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Decatur County property taxes will not increase this year after the county's annual audit shows the budget is in good standing.

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Decatur County property taxes will not increase this year, audit shows county budget is in good standing

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, Decatur County's millage rate for 2025 was 8.57 mills, meaning property owners pay about $8.57 in taxes for every $1,000 of taxable home value. That is slightly lower than the 2024 millage rate of 8.91 mills.

Pamela Spicer, who has lived in Decatur County for 21 years, said she has felt the impact of rising costs over time.

"It's a struggle, it's a struggle, a lot of times."

Spicer said she has watched property taxes climb throughout her years in the county.

"Property taxes have gone up and up and up."

County Administrator Randy Williams said the steady rate is tied directly to how the county manages its budget.

"We're financially stable, which is where you want to be at a county. That way, if something ever happens, you want to have money and a fund. That way you can cover operations, continue in a disaster. That way, operations never cease to stop."

Williams said a large portion of the county's general fund goes toward emergency vehicle maintenance, making sure fire trucks and ambulances are running properly, along with continuous road work.

Williams said the county will continue to work to make sure neighbors' tax dollars are being spent to grow, uphold, and protect the community. The next county commission meeting will be Tuesday, May 26th at 7:00 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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