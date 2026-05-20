Decatur County Primary Results: Merritt, Stephens, Lyle win commission and school board races

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Decatur County residents cast their votes in the 2026 Georgia Primary, making their voices heard in county commission and school board races.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Decatur County neighbors cast votes in Georgia primary races

Yvena Merritt won the Democratic primary in County Commission District 1 and will later face Republican Mike Clinton. Russell Boyd ran unopposed in the District 4 race. Pete Stephens won the District 6 seat, defeating fellow Republican Oliver Sellers.

Chris Humphries, a pastor, said he believes participation in the process matters, regardless of where voters live.

"At times, we can feel overlooked, you know, by bigger cities. As if it doesn't matter, it doesn't count, but I just believe voting is a privilege. You know, it's an opportunity for all of us to have a voice, and a voice that counts."

Keith Lyle won the Decatur County School Board District 2 race, defeating Katrina Wills Hodges. Candidates in Districts 4 and 6 ran unopposed.

Neighbor James Miller said he wants elected officials who prioritize the community over personal interests.

"We want to put people in those positions who do what is right for everyone, not just one person or themselves, to make sacrifices for them, you know, for us, for the American people, and for the citizens of this county."

Humphries said he is optimistic about the direction of Decatur County.

"I think we need to see each other as people, vote as people, think of people, whether you have assets or you don't have assets. I just think for Decatur County, I think we're headed in a pretty good direction… the idea that we can meet the needs of the people in our community just to try to make life a little bit better for everyone that's involved."

For many candidates up for re-election and some new faces, residents used their vote to push the community forward.

The general election is scheduled for November 3rd, when Merritt will face Republican Mike Clinton in the County Commission District 1 race.

For race results, click here.

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