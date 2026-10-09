DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Neighbors in Decatur County are stocking up on last-minute necessities, including food and batteries, as Isaias makes its way toward Florida's coast. Memories of Hurricane Michael are driving many to take storm preparation more seriously this time.

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Some Decatur County neighbors rush to stock up as Isaias approaches, fearing a repeat of Michael

With rain expected to intensify throughout the evening, residents could potentially face power outages and flooding.

Dixie Dandy, a local market in the area, is seeing double its usual number of customers as neighbors get what they need, store managers said.

For Ragine Hartsfield, Hurricane Michael changed the way she prepares for storms.

"We didn't take it serious then. We didn't think it was really going to come, and it really did. So even if it don't really be bad, you still have to prepare yourself. So that's what I'm doing… a lot of grilling. So like the power go out, we done bought coal and stuff. Just grill on the grill and stuff. Warm up water when we need, hot water, anything like that. Anything to survive," Hartsfield said.

Residents are encouraged not to wait until weather conditions worsen to get what they need.

Dixie Dandy plans to operate during normal business hours following the storm, depending on its impact.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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