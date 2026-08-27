DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The Decatur County NAACP is hosting a community town hall meeting in Bainbridge focused on replacing tech anxiety with practical knowledge about artificial intelligence, social media, and science.

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Decatur County NAACP hosts town hall to help families understand AI and technology

The Decatur County NAACP is hosting a community town hall meeting in Bainbridge focused on replacing tech anxiety with practical knowledge about artificial intelligence, social media, and science.

The event will feature a keynote address from Bainbridge City Councilperson Marquita Harris, who will teach neighbors practical ways to understand AI, the power of AI, and how to use it with boundaries.

The town hall will also include 5 interactive tables for kids. Activities include looking at real insects, looking through microscopes, and learning the soil process from seed to table.

NAACP leaders say the goal is to equip Decatur County families with the knowledge needed to stay safe and confident in an ever-changing digital world.

Every youth attendee will receive a BASF kids lab bag. STEM prizes will also be given away, including a glow in the dark slime lab, junior microscope, glow in the dark human body, build your own volcano, and butterfly growing kit.

The community town hall will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Bainbridge from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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