DECATUR COUNTY, GA — The Decatur County NAACP chapter is creating ways for teenagers and parents to have honest conversations about mental health, while also providing support for young mothers in the community.

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Decatur County NAACP creates space for teens and parents to talk about mental health struggles

Dr. Beverly Sargent, the NAACP chapter president, says her background in pastoral child and family therapy and her passion for helping young people led her and the organization to give teens an outlet to share their emotions. Sargent says she sees firsthand how some parents do not consider their child's mental health as a priority until a major problem arises.

A planned town hall meeting will feature a screening of the film "What I Wish My Parents Knew," intended to spark conversation between teenagers who are afraid to talk to their parents and parents who are afraid to talk to their teenagers. Licensed therapists will also be present to help initiate difficult conversations.

The organization is also supporting young mothers in the community by giving away diapers, toys, and household items.

NAACP leaders say when youth have the space, support, and resources to properly deal with their emotions, they become better neighbors in the community, planting seeds of growth for the next generation.

The town hall meeting will take place Saturday, May 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Bainbridge.

To register for the event click here

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