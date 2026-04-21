Decatur County Airport sees economic boost from growing private flights, runway upgrade

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Decatur County Airport is experiencing steady growth in private aircraft traffic, driving economic activity in Bainbridge and prompting a $3 million runway resurfacing project.

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Decatur County Airport handled over 17,000 private flights in 2025. A $3 million runway upgrade is helping support Bainbridge's local economy

In 2025, the airport handled more than 17,000 private aircraft flights, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Airport leaders say that number continues to grow year after year.

Traffic peaks during quail hunting season. Last year, more than 950 planes landed at the airport in just a few months as visitors traveled to the area for hunting and fishing experiences.

To handle the growing demand, a $3 million runway resurfacing project funded by a mix of state and local taxpayer dollars has upgraded safety and increased the airport's capacity.

Decatur County Industrial Park Manager Tommy Johnson, who has overseen airport operations for around seven years, says the improvements are key — not just for pilots, but for the economic activity that follows each landing.

"The number of planes that we get in here and the amount of traffic that we get in here is unbelievable, and a lot of people just don't realize the services that we provide or can provide," Johnson said.

The airport sits 10 minutes from downtown Bainbridge. Visitors often stay in local hotels, dine at restaurants, and shop at small businesses, turning flights into direct spending in the community.

Johnson says the steady growth reflects increased demand and a community asset that many neighbors underestimate.

"Even though we're a small airport, we provide the best possible service to that customer, and we try and take care of them," Johnson said.

The aviation industry impacts more than just pilots and passengers. Nate Trawick, owner of Ag South Aviation, says Decatur County is a great location for aviation, and continued investment from local hunters and fishers helps keep the airports operating.

"Bainbridge is a good stopping point. It allows the potential — not only to keep the heritage of the airport itself — it also has helped to create a sustained economy as far as bringing in larger industries," Trawick said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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