Decatur Co. Sheriff's Department receives $15K grant for crash-tracking technology

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is getting a technology upgrade which could improve response times and road safety.

The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety awarded the department a $15,000 technology grant which will provide computer software that allows deputies to fill out accident reports from their patrol cars. The software could give the agency faster access to information and the ability to track when, where, and how accidents are happening across the county.

Lieutenant Bill McClanahan has been with the Decatur County Sheriff's Department for seven years.

"They're able to use the software that the grant allowed us to have to do the accident report right then and there while they're on scene," McClanahan said.

According to the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety, there were over 500 crashes reported in Decatur County in 2024 and nearly 600 crashes reported in 2023.

"We can't wait to get everything out there in the cars and working for the citizens of Decatur County," McClanahan said.

Neighbor Robert Velez-Rivera says the upgrade will help deputies be more efficient.

"It saves patrolmen a lot of trouble when they're trying to get where they've got to go. It's very helpful," Velez-Rivera said.

McClanahan says the majority of patrol cars already have the new software installed, and the remaining patrol cars will have it within the next few weeks.

The sheriff's office says being able to spot patterns and knowing when and where more patrolling may be needed is important for keeping drivers safe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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