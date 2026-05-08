Decatur Co. neighbors push for representation amid low young voter turnout

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Voters ages 18 to 25 have the lowest voter turnout in Decatur County, according to Georgia's Secretary of State's office. Some of those voters are calling for more, younger candidates.

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Young voters in Decatur County have lowest turnout, neighbors say representation is key

Bainbridge neighbor Cali Holt says a lack of age representation in local government contributes to young people feeling disconnected from local politics.

"There's nobody our age running for any kind of government office, and it's unfortunate. But we also don't see an end. Because especially in small towns like this, retirement towns especially — which is what we are becoming — most of the voters are people 60 and up. And their opinions obviously differ vastly from that of young people," Holt said.

Joyce Coddington, the Decatur County Elections Supervisor, says local races still affect decisions residents deal with every day.

"They affect your taxes. They affect how local businesses come into town, the legislation in the area, and how your tax money is spent in the area," Coddington said.

Coddington says having open conversations about issues in the community and learning about local races in your district can help bridge the gap between young voters and local elections.

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