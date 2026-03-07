DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Attapulgus, a small town in Decatur County, is remembering one of America's most influential — and underrated — civil rights leaders: Hosea Williams.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Community remembers civil rights leader Hosea Williams and his South Georgia roots

Williams was born in Attapulgus and went on to become a visible figure of the civil rights movement. He marched on the front lines alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped organize masses of people into nonviolent action that fought against social, political, and economic injustice.

Williams was an activist, a chemist, a minister, an entrepreneur, and a politician, often called the movement's "bulldog" for his fearless, unrelenting approach to change.

Now, local activists want the community to remember where his journey started and what it represents today.

A free education forum celebrating Williams' life and legacy is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. at the AOA Event Center in Attapulgus. The event is open to the public.

Yvena Merritt, a local activist, said she was surprised to learn Williams had roots in Attapulgus.

"I did not know he was from here. I didn't know we had someone so huge and so impactful on America, and internationally also. I didn't know we had someone right from here who was so impactful," Merritt said.

For Merritt, Williams' story is proof that where you come from doesn't limit where you can go.

"You can be from a small town surrounded by great people, family, friends, and just grow and blossom and be able to do anything. It tells a person that you can do anything no matter where you're from," Merritt said.

Williams' legacy of service didn't stop with him. His daughter, Elizabeth Omilami carries his legacy forward through Hosea Helps, one of the largest food security nonprofits in the country. It's a mission rooted in the same South Georgia values that shaped her father.

Merritt said honoring Williams is about more than history. It's about inspiring the next generation.

"My personal goal in this is for the people in Attapulgus and Southwest Georgia to know that you aren't just here. You are a part of something big and all of it is already in you, but you have to get it out. You're not stuck here. You're not stuck in a mindset. You can do anything. And he did, he did anything and so much," Merritt said.

Merritt also reflected on what Williams' Attapulgus roots mean for the people who still call this community home.

"He was a tough one. And to be from Attapulgus, that should tell the people here, 'You've got a backbone. You may not even know about it, but you come from a powerful place,'" Merritt said.

For many in the community, honoring Williams is deeply personal. His life is a reminder that even the smallest towns can shape history and that greatness is homegrown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.