DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — For decades, Swine Time has been a tradition in Climax, bringing neighbors together for food, music and pig-themed activities. But the festival has a history that goes beyond one day of celebration.

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Swine Time's roots go back to the families who built their lives around farming in Climax. Hogs, cattle and crops were a part of everyday life, and neighbors often shared what they grew and made.

Longtime Climax neighbor Grace Cooper remembers how each family had something to contribute, from handmade soap to sugarcane and honey. She says those skills and products were part of what made the community stand out.

"Everybody in this community raised hogs and cows. So when I grew up, I had to get on the tractor and I had to drive," Cooper said.

"A bunch of families here in Climax started Swine Time. As a child growing up here in this city, there was a lot of farming and a lot of hog raising and cows raising. We had a lot of people that didn't have a whole lot. So what this community did, they came together as one, and they formed what they had together," Cooper said.

"These people made stuff on their own. It was their ingredients, their recipe. The sugar cane, it was their personal recipe. The corn shaker, it was their corn at their field. They grow," Cooper said.

Now, the community is working to bring some of those traditions back, so neighbors who grew up here and younger generations can experience them for the first time.

Kenneth Stone, chair of the Swine Time planning committee, says while the food and activities may bring neighbors in, the bigger part of Swine Time is the chance to support one another.

"When you see community events like this, it brings that closeness of the community back together, getting to know your neighbors, socialize, talk to each other, and it just builds the community up," Stone said.

This year's event is packed with entertainment, vendors and food, with organizers making a point to involve younger performers.

"We'll have the bands back this year. We'll have multiple entertainers. We're going to have a 12-year-old entertainer for us this year. So we're trying to involve the youth to help get them involved and help build the event back to its previous status. We'll have 20-plus vendors. We'll have approximately six food trucks. And if you want it, any style of food, we're probably going to have it covered," Stone said.

It's a chance to show more neighbors the history, traditions and community pride that make it special.

"It's a small community, but we're great in heart," Cooper said.

Cooper tells me keeping these traditions going is also a way of holding on to the stories and neighbors that helped shape this community.

This year's Swine Time is set for Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Parker Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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