GRADY COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The City of Cairo is hosting a town hall meeting to give neighbors a chance to learn more about the current and upcoming projects happening across the city.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Cairo town hall to spotlight road, water and affordable housing projects

Multiple projects are underway across Cairo, including a $2.6 million road resurfacing and infrastructure project, a $1 million water system upgrade project and a housing initiative development project designed to build homes priced under $300,000 for the community.

Cairo city leaders say they not only want to inform neighbors, but also hear from neighbors about what they feel is needed in the community.

City council members, local organizations, civic groups and other community partners will be at the meeting, giving neighbors and the community a chance to share ideas, concerns and ways to improve the city.

Neighbors are encouraged to attend and participate in the town hall meeting.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 242 6th Street Northeast in Cairo.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.