Brinson farmer facing highest fertilizer & fuel prices as crop values drop and retail costs soar

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Glenn Heard has been in the farming industry for nearly 50 years. In that time, he has seen his share of ups and downs. He says he's never seen prices this high.

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Brinson farmer faces highest fertilizer and fuel prices as crop values drop and inflation doubles retail costs

Heard said the biggest challenge he is facing is the price of fertilizer and fuel. He credits the price hike to international conflict and tariffs.

"This new war has really set it on fire. I bought some fuel the other day, and I look back from what I was buying it six months ago, and it was $1.60 a gallon more than it was six months ago. And we buy two semi-loads every other week, so it adds up," Heard said.

Heard says he is selling corn today for the same price it was in the 1970s, despite 50 years of inflation on everything else. While costs rise, the prices for crops have been declining.

Because market prices often fall below the cost of production, farmers rely heavily on federal funding to survive. But that funding is limited due to federal budgets and allowances.

The farming industry is a lot like entrepreneurship. Farmers buy all their supplies, including seeds, chemicals, and equipment, at retail prices. Those retail prices have doubled due to inflation. Farmers do not have the power to set their own prices, as the market price is dictated by global factors like China's demand or Brazil's production levels.

"Well, the biggest challenge is when things don't add up," Heard said.

Brian Hayes, the interim Decatur County UGA Extension agent, said the agricultural world is separate from the local economy.

"The world economy and the agricultural economy are so disconnected from our local economy, our local grocery stores. If something goes up, like beef is real high right now, and cows are the one thing that farmers still have a little profit in is beef cattle," Hayes said.

Although farmers are in a tough spot and rising costs are affecting his pockets, Heard says he remains hopeful and positive.

"I mean, we all, farmers big and small, we love what we do. And we'd like to keep doing it. But we have to really search our soul on whether this is really the thing to keep doing. But we all love what we do, and I would say we're all being affected," Heard said.

"We're eternal optimists. We think things are going to get better, and sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. The government programs have helped some, but we need more," Heard added.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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