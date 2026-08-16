DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Bainbridge's Little Free Library network grew earlier this year, giving more residents access to free books and diverse stories close to home. Despite the growth, many community members ABC 27's Vanessa Lawrence spoke to are still unaware that Bainbridge now has 15 Little Free Libraries available to them.

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Bainbridge's Little Free Library network expands, bringing free and diverse books to more neighborhoods

In Spring 2026, Little Free Library's Read in Color program — a nonprofit working to expand access to diverse books — partnered with I See My Baby, a local nonprofit supporting women and families, to add 11 libraries across the city. The expansion brought the total number of Little Free Libraries in Bainbridge to 15 and added roughly 330 books to the community.

For 17-year-old Elizabeth Adams, the expansion is personal. As she prepares for college, she donated about 20 books to Little Free Libraries in Bainbridge.

"We would buy books, and by the time we decided we were not interested in reading them anymore, instead of just giving them away, we gave them to the Little Free Library so that other people have the opportunity to read those books," Adams said.

Read in Color Program Manager Lexie Neeley said the impact of the expansion goes beyond putting more items on shelves.

"Being able to pick up a book that reflects you back to yourself, your lived experience, but also your neighbor whose life is maybe different than yours, or someone you've never met before, it can be really eye-opening," Neeley said.

For Adams, donating books is a way to make sure others have the same access to information she has valued since childhood.

"You learn something that you might not have known picking up a book simply. You know, it could be something on the national parks, like I mentioned, or it could be something on historic downtown Bainbridge. And you learn something every time you open that book. And so it broadens your horizons and your knowledge of industry but also the country as a whole," Adams said.

The Little Free Libraries are open to the entire community. Anyone can take or donate a book.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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