DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — New swings, slides, and shaded pavilions are on display at Andrews Street Park, but the $2.2 million Improving Neighborhood Outcomes Grant funding those upgrades also paid for something bigger — more than 2 miles of new sidewalk connecting southwest Bainbridge neighborhoods to the city's largest recreational hubs.

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Bainbridge's $2.2M community project upgrades Andrews Street Park and expands pedestrian access

The City of Bainbridge received the grant from the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget through the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding covered both the new playground equipment and pavilions at Andrews Street Park and the sidewalk expansion throughout the southwest portion of the city.

The new sidewalks run along Faceville Highway and Washington Street. The sidewalk begins at the intersection of Old Quincy Road and Faceville Highway (GA Hwy 97) and connects to the existing sidewalk at the intersection of Washington Street, linking neighborhood homes directly to the Earle May Boat Basin rec area and Bill Reynolds Sports Park.

The project also added new raised crosswalks along the route, slowing drivers and improving pedestrian safety.

City leaders say the investment is designed to bridge the gap between local neighborhoods and Bainbridge's largest recreational hubs.

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