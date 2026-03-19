DECATUR COUNTY, GA — The Bainbridge Public Safety Department is partnering with the nonprofit organization 30x30 Fundraising to raise money for a bullet-resistant vest for K-9 Ford.

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Bainbridge Public Safety department raises funds to buy a custom bullet-resistant vest for K-9 Ford

The custom-made K-9 Storm vest costs $3,610 and is designed to protect against bullets, stabbings, shrapnel, impalement, handgun fire and outdoor hazards like razor wires. The department says they only need one vest for K-9 Ford at the moment.

K-9 Ford helps officers apprehend violent offenders, detect narcotics, and search areas and buildings.

Donations to the campaign are entirely fee-free. Any funds raised beyond the cost of the vest and leash will remain within the K-9 unit and may be used for handler safety, training, equipment upgrades, technology and other K-9 related needs without affecting the department’s operating budget.

Sgt. Chris Moore works alongside K-9 Dolph, another K-9 officer. His love for canines came from his family background and career path working in the military and law enforcement. That experience shaped his belief in the value of K-9 units for the community.

"Growing up, my stepdad was a canine handler here at Bainbridge Public Safety, a long time ago, back in the 90s, and so I've always been around canines. And then when I got into the Marine Corps, I was around canines there," Moore said.

Moore says having a presence in the community is important for building positive relationships.

"We just left Bainbridge High School doing a prom drunk driving awareness, and we demonstrated with our K-9s there. So it just showed the usefulness of them. So the kids got to see the dogs in person. So it wasn't only just we're out here chasing bad guys. We're out here interacting with the community, letting the kids see our dogs and just being part of the community," Moore said.

Moore said the dogs usually come from overseas and are pre-trained.

"So then when we get our dogs, we go to eight weeks of training up in Dooley County's Sheriff's Office. So once we get done with those eight weeks of training, then we continue our training 16 hours a month, sometimes more," Moore said. "Then we go to a 40-hour conference every year on top of that."

Moore is glad to be serving in his hometown of Bainbridge.

"It ain't the biggest city, but it means the world to me to be able to be in Bainbridge, and give back to Bainbridge, and serve the community and the people that I grew up with" Moore said.

Click here to take part in the fundraiser.

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