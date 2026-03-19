DECATUR COUNTY, GA — After the annual River Town Days festival drew thousands to Earle May Boat Basin Park, some Bainbridge neighbors are questioning who is responsible for cleanup once the celebration ends.

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Bainbridge neighbors seek clearer park cleanup plans after festival

Neighbors noticed trash left behind at the park and wondered how post-event cleanup was handled. City employees helped clear some of the debris on Saturday, and sanitation crews returned Monday morning for the scheduled pickup.

The Chamber of Commerce organized the festival, though the city also hosts many events throughout the year.

Residents say it is not always clear who is responsible for post-event cleanup.

Bainbridge City Council Member Kregg Close, who represents District A, says city leaders are taking steps to address those concerns and developing clearer guidelines for post-event cleanup.

"We want them to know that they feel like they're being heard. And we'll address the needs of them as best as we can possibly do," Close said.

Despite the cleanup concerns, Bainbridge resident Breon Pope says the community spirit remains strong.

"We got a good thing going on here in Bainbridge," Pope said.

Neighbors tell me having a clear post-cleanup plan and following it will help them feel confident their concerns are being heard.

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