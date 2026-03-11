Bainbridge neighbors getting ready for River Town Days festival

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Thousands are expected to gather at Earle May Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge this weekend for the annual River Town Days festival. A neighbor spoke about its impact on the community.

River Town Days features activities and rides for children, stage entertainment, a marketplace with numerous vendors, including food vendors, along with a local BBQ Competition.

The festival is expected to draw 10,000 attendees to the city, according to the Bainbridge-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce.

Residents here in Bainbridge say they look forward to connecting with other people in the community.

Longtime Bainbridge resident Bill Searcy says to him this event is all about connection.

"I live by myself now, and I need people to talk to by going to events like this. It's just fun to be able to see people and talk to them," Searcy said.

Making meaningful connections and enjoying a plate of food is what keeps Searcy coming back year after year.

The festival takes place this Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m and is free to attend.

