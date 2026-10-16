Bainbridge Living History Tour spotlights the city's trailblazers

DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — A Bainbridge tour is giving longtime neighbors and newcomers alike the chance to connect with the people who shaped their city — and to see history not as something in a book, but as something they can experience firsthand.

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Bainbridge living history tour spotlights city's trailblazers, including its first African American doctor

Through the Living History Tour, community members portray historical figures at stops throughout downtown Bainbridge, giving neighbors a chance to learn about the people behind the city's landmarks, businesses, and institutions, including those who helped open doors for future generations.

"it's so easy to ignore history. Some of it's not always good. Some of it's not always fun." Roslyn Palmer of the Decatur County Historical Society said.

For some in the community, bringing these figures to life is personal. Decatur County neighbor Kregg Close portrays Dr. Joseph H. Griffin, Bainbridge's first African American doctor, and says being able to portray him is inspiring.

"you know, the history behind it, what did he accomplish as being a physician in the South, especially in an era when it was very hard to find black physicians at that particular time... I really feel like he paved the way, and then I can look at the things that he's done over the course of his time and be able to say, if it can be achieved then, I definitely can achieve it now." Close said.

This tour introduces the community to a range of figures who left their mark on Bainbridge, including:



Dr. Joseph H. Griffin, Bainbridge's first African American doctor

Dr. James T. Burrell, longtime pastor at the First Baptist Church

Dr. Charles N. Cooper, a local veterinarian

Audrey and Jimmy Cliett, a couple who were local business owners

John Donaldson, who was influential in lumbering, community affairs, railroads, and banking — and for whom Donaldsonville is named, as that area was part of Decatur County at the time

Highlighting these figures helps longtime neighbors revisit familiar names and gives newcomers a deeper understanding of Bainbridge's history.

The tour takes place twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall — with a different selection of historical figures each time. By choosing a mix of well-known figures and those whose stories may be less familiar, the Decatur County Historical Society offers the community a new look at history with every tour. The event is free and open to the public.

The upcoming tour is set for Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Decatur County Historical Society and Museum.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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