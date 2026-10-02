DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Bainbridge Little Theater is opening its 50th anniversary season with Shrek the Musical, a production that honors the theater's history while welcoming a new generation.

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Bainbridge Little Theater celebrates 50 years with Shrek the Musical as its anniversary season opener

The show features 42 cast members and 6 crew members who have been rehearsing three nights a week since August, putting the production together in about six weeks.

Stage director Krystal Apke told me off camera that for the 50th anniversary, the theater wanted to celebrate both the history and the future by bringing back songs and memories from productions throughout the years.

That community support is what has helped Bainbridge Little Theater stand for five decades, with local business owners showing their support in a special way.

Katelyn Purvis, owner of Honey Hanger Co., has watched her brother perform on that very same stage and says the experience is something different.

"Because we're a smaller town. A lot of people know everybody, and we kind of all know one another, and we want to see people thrive just as much as we want to thrive. So, we'll put in just as much effort for them as we would ourselves." Katelyn Purvis said.

"It's almost like you're in the movie instead of watching the movie. Um, and you, like, feel the emotions more." Purvis said.

Apke said that personal connection is at the heart of this production. The show celebrates being exactly who you are, finding your people, and realizing there's a place for everyone.

Shrek the Musical has showings Oct. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Adult tickets are $20 and children's tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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