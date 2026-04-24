DECATUR COUNTY, GA — After years of hard work and faith, Independent Filmmaker Jimmy Thomas is showing his Decatur County neighbors what is possible after his movie was picked up by the streaming platform Tubi.

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Bainbridge independent filmmaker celebrates a major milestone as streaming platform Tubi picks up his movie

Thomas wanted to create a film that represents his community. He decided to shoot the movie in his hometown of Bainbridge to show others that anything is possible, even with limited resources in a small town.

"I was excited. You see a giant jumping around. Uh, I'll never forget, I was on my way to Bible study, and my business partner called me, and he told me, I got a four-letter word for you. And then he said, Tubi," Thomas said.

That phone call opened the door to new possibilities. Thomas told ABC 27's Vanessa Lawrence he has always had big dreams, and it was just a matter of God's timing. He said his faith has shaped his journey and ultimately led him to where he is today.

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, $2.6 billion was spent on film and television productions in Georgia during fiscal year 2024.

Kenny Jenkins encourages others in the community to go after their dreams.

"If you have an idea or a dream, just go for it. I mean, why not? I mean, we only got so many days on this earth here, so you spend it to do what you want to do. I know you got responsibilities, though, but always make time for your dreams," Jenkins said.

The film "My Pastor" is currently streaming on Fawesome, Stash, Relay, and, most recently, Tubi. Thomas and his team are gearing up for their next film titled "Mr. Griffin Goes to Court." The film is set to premiere at the Kirbo Regional Center in Bainbridge on May 2nd at 12:15 p.m.

There will be a red carpet event from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. There will be encore movie showings at 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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