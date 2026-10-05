Bainbridge holds its first-ever community spelling bee to raise $10k for local nonprofits

DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The United Way of Bainbridge-Decatur County is hosting its first annual Bainbridge Bee — a community spelling bee competition.

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Bainbridge holds its first-ever community spelling bee to raise $10k for 7 local nonprofits

Eight teams made up of community professionals ranging from police officers to bankers will go head to head to see who can win while raising money for local nonprofits.

All proceeds will benefit local nonprofits in Decatur County, including CASA, Friendship House, Sowega Council on Aging, Salvation Army, Decatur County Family Connection, Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, Inc., and The Samaritan Counseling Center.

The community has already raised more than $4,000, with a goal of $10,000.

United Way said the event was created to introduce a fun, engaging way to raise money that included the community, a little friendly competition, all while supporting local organizations that help the community.

The Bainbridge Bee is happening Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Bainbridge Country Club. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the competition begins at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Those who want to support the nonprofits can donate via Venmo at @brainbridgeUW. To direct support to a specific team, include the team name in the memo line. A full list of competing teams is available on the United Way of Bainbridge-Decatur County's Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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