DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Students at Bainbridge High School are learning practical life skills and plant science through the school's agriculture program, which is now hosting a spring plant sale to raise funds.

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Bainbridge High School students grow skills in agriculture program

Agriculture plays a major role in daily life, from the food on the table to the clothes people wear. Students in this program are learning that reality up close and personal.

"It's just fascinating learning with my peers about how we grow different things that we use every day that are going to be sold back out into the community for other families to be able to serve on their dinner table," sophomore Hunter Hall said.

Agriculture teacher Dr. Tracy Champagne has many years of experience in the field. She wants to give students practical tools and a better understanding of plant science.

"I try to have my program as close to industry-related as possible so that they can get real world experience. Yes, some of them just love to be around plants, and I'm just happy that they are learning skills so they can have some enjoyment out of it in their home," Champagne said.

Senior Kayley Cumbus did not know much about plants before getting into the program.

"I thank Dr. Champagne as a teacher as well for teaching me this stuff, I knew maybe a few plants before I joined, and after the CDE I learned more about plants learned how to take care of them," Cumbus said.

The impact agriculture has on the students is clear.

"Like we would not be able to live if it wasn’t for agriculture. And the plants we sell here are things that you eat in your daily meals," Hall said.

The Bainbridge High School agriculture education department is hosting a spring plant sale to help raise funds for the program. The sale will be held Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 23-27, at the greenhouse on the school's campus.

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