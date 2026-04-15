Bainbridge High School senior receives scholarship to pursue her nursing career dreams

Bainbridge High School senior Amiracle Hines is getting a head start on her future in the medical field after recently receiving a Remarkable Futures Scholarship from Chick-fil-A.

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Bainbridge High School senior receives a Chick-fil-A scholarship to pursue her nursing career dreams

The Bainbridge native is dual-enrolled at Southern Regional Technical College while finishing high school. She is working toward her goal of becoming a registered nurse, with hopes of one day working in labor and delivery to help others.

While balancing school and work, Hines has already been accepted into several colleges. She says the scholarship will help ease financial pressure and allow her to stay focused on her education.

"Don't automatically have the negative thought that I'm not going to get it, because you're not going to get anywhere if you don't try," Hines said. "So, you have to try. You didn't fail until you try."

In a small town like Bainbridge, the people around you often shape where you are going. Behind Hines' goals is a strong support system. She says her teacher and her supervisor at work played a major role by encouraging her to apply for scholarships, helping her through the process, and reminding her to stay true to herself.

"I just want to say thank you for being there," Hines said. "Thank you for helping. Thanks for looking out for me, because I didn't know you were sending to me. You were letting me know, like, you were on target, and you, like, made it seem like it was your life, basically. So, you prioritized me, and I want to thank you for that."

ABC 27's Vanessa Lawrence spoke with neighbors who say her story reflects something bigger.

"Anybody out there that got dreams, go for it, anything you want to do, go for it, don’t just settle, keep going forward," Clayton Lewis said.

It is a message that continues to resonate as Hines prepares for her next chapter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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