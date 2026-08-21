DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — A free housing education series is taking root in Bainbridge, working to give neighbors the tools they need to buy a home.

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Bainbridge families get free financial and home-buying education as housing costs continue to rise

Doan Lindahl moved to Bainbridge in late July from Cartersville. She says what she wanted in a home was different than what she got. Looking for a 4-bedroom house to fit her family's needs, Lindahl says there were not many options available, prompting her to settle for a 3-bedroom instead.

"Most of the homes in Bainbridge are a lot older. That means there's a lot more problems that we don't know until we do the inspection process," Lindahl said.

She also noted the financial challenges that came with the purchase.

"The interest rate this year actually doubled than the first time we bought our home back in 2019," Lindahl said.

It's a problem many families face where the cost of living goes up and paychecks stay the same.

To fight these barriers, local partnerships like the free Housing Stability Academy — hosted by the City of Bainbridge and nonprofit I See My Baby — are stepping in to provide crucial financial information. The academy brings local financial experts to teach neighbors financial basics like understanding credit, loans, and how to maintain a home.

The goal is to help local families navigate a housing market where the average first-time buyer is now 40 years old, according to the National Association of Realtors.

First National Bank in Bainbridge is one of the community participants teaching neighbors the importance of credit. Bert Hines, market president with First National Bank, explained why understanding credit matters.

"Credit score is like your — it's like your financial report card. So when institutions or mortgage companies are looking at your credit, it's important to understand it because the higher the credit score, that could determine interest rates, that could determine different terms of your loan. So understanding your credit and building solid credit really helps in your financial scorecard," Hines said.

Experiences like Lindahl's show why neighbors in Bainbridge are leaning on each other and why community education is vital to help families put down permanent roots.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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