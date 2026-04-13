DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Black mothers in Georgia are more than twice as likely as white women to experience severe complications or die related to pregnancy, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

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Bainbridge doula fights the maternal health crisis to support mothers

To combat this maternal health crisis, local registered nurse and full-spectrum doula Raven Parris is speaking out and providing crucial support to mothers.

A doula is a trained professional who supports mothers during pregnancy and childbirth. As a full-spectrum doula, Parris supports people from the time they are trying to conceive through the period after childbirth.

Parris said her career path was an intentional decision fueled by seeing mothers not receiving the care they deserved.

"I became a doula because I learned of the maternal health crisis in Georgia, and I was like, not on my watch," Parris said.

Working with a mother early in the process allows them to receive more education and empowers them to become advocates for themselves, Parris said.

Although modern medicine has come a long way, Parris said more education and access to support are crucial for maternal health.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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