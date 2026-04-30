Bainbridge city leaders approve compensation study for public safety department after concerns over pay

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — The Bainbridge City Council voted Wednesday to move forward with a compensation study for the city's public safety department after neighbors voiced concerns about officer pay.

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Bainbridge city leaders order compensation study for public safety department after neighbors raise pay concerns

The special meeting was scheduled after neighbors voiced concerns that current pay was too little, particularly for officers who are dual-certified in both police and fire roles.

Neighbor Shawn Swarts said she came to the meeting at the request of the officers themselves.

"I actually had some police officers ask me if I would come to the meeting. They know I'm passionate about this issue, and they wanted me to speak up because they can't," Swarts said.

The compensation study is set to begin May 1, with initial cost estimates expected by July. Council members voted to hold off on any pay decisions until the study is complete.

Council members also addressed confusion surrounding recreation authority positions during the meeting. Council Member Marquita Harris said clear communication was a priority.

"There seemed to be a lot of confusion and concern on the aerial appointments. We had misinformation. We wanted to make sure that not only did we as a council have an understanding, but the public had an understanding as well," Harris said.

Harris said public safety pay remains a priority and that she will continue working to find a solution for first responders.

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