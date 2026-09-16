DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Bainbridge City Council voted 5-1 to approve the 2027 fiscal year budget, which includes pay increases for all city employees and targeted raises for public safety personnel.

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Bainbridge City Council approves 2027 budget with public safety pay increases and cost of living adjustments

The budget includes a 4% cost of living increase for all city employees.

Public safety starting pay is also increasing after a city compensation study found current rates were about 7% below market. The city also reviewed individual public safety employees based on their position, certifications and years on the job to address the differences.

Dual certified officers will receive an additional $4,000 annual premium.

During the budget discussion, Mayor Washington questioned where roughly $2 million was accounted for. The city manager said that money is separate from the 2027 budget and was approved by council in 2023 as an economic development payment for the Element Hotel project.

The next Bainbridge City Council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20

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