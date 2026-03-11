Bainbridge boutique hosts fashion show to support child abuse survivors

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — A Bainbridge business is supporting local child abuse survivors by hosting a fashion show fundraiser for the Oak House, a child advocacy center serving Decatur County families.

Moxie Boutique in downtown Bainbridge is hosting the event Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. All proceeds from the fashion show will go to the Oak House.

Admission is free, but tickets are required.

Tickets can be picked up at Moxie Boutique at 116 N Broad St. The address of the fashion show will be provided on the ticket.

The Oak House serves as more than an advocacy center. It's a safe haven for local families. The center works with children ages 2 to 18 who have been victims of child abuse. Survivors are brought in by law enforcement or the Department of Family and Children Services after abuse has been reported.

Amy Aiken, the Executive Director of the Oak House, said the team supports survivors from the moment they arrive through every step of the process.

"We are there from the time they enter our building until the time they see a courtroom and even beyond. I have victims that I've seen. I've been doing this for 14 years. And I have victims that I still talk about to this day that I saw when they were a little child, and I'm now seeing them as adults and how they've grown and they're thriving in adulthood. And that's why I do this. That's what makes me continue to do this every day," Aiken said.

Ashley Lafferty, the mother of a child survivor who received help from the Oak House, encourages the community to support centers like these so families can get the help they need.

"A simple Facebook post can get them everything that they need, whether it's teddy bears to comfort a child who is having to live through or relive through the events that they've suffered, whether it's a parent who needs a shoulder to cry on," Lafferty said.

Aiken said community awareness is crucial to protecting children.

"If you see something, say something. Speak up. If something is off to you, report it. You will never be in trouble for reporting something and us finding out that it's not true or that it didn't happen. But imagine if you didn't report it and it was and it continued on," Aiken said.

Advocates say creating a safe place for children to speak and receive support can make a lasting difference during one of the most difficult moments in their lives.

