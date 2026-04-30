DECATUR COUNTY, GA — At Ease Campground and Marina has added new features to make outdoor activities accessible to visitors of all physical abilities.

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At Ease Campground and Marina expands accessibility options for neighbors with limited mobility

The campground, which began as an oasis for veterans, has grown into a destination for the entire community. Recent upgrades focus on giving neighbors with limited mobility the chance to fully experience everything the campground has to offer.

Veteran Steven Sowers said, "It's a community, and it's a place for people to visit and just relax and enjoy themselves."

Among the new additions are eco-rovers — wheelchairs with tracks on them — that allow people with stability issues or other physical limitations to move through the trails. The campground has also added 10 miles of new hiking trails, a swing to help disabled visitors get in and out of boats, and a wheelchair ramp along the dock.

Co-owner Donald Fabian said, "A limitation is not going to prevent you from getting out on our trails, or walking through the campground, or seeing an amazing sunset, or getting out on the boat."

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