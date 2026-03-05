A Bainbridge building that has housed the living and the dead is getting a new lease on life

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — A local real estate broker is transforming a historic property into retail, office, and residential space as part of a broader push to revitalize downtown Bainbridge.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

A Bainbridge building that housed the living and the dead is now being brought back to life

A building that has served as a private home, a funeral home, and a church is now getting its next chapter, and a Bainbridge native is the one writing it.

Local real estate broker Rollins Miller of Premier Quality isn't just selling properties in downtown Bainbridge. He's rebuilding them.

His latest project, 202 West Street, is a historic property with deep roots in the community that Miller is now transforming into a mixed-use hub for retail, office, and residential living.

The property has changed hands and purposes many times over the decades.

According to Miller, the building originally served as a private residence before being converted into a funeral home in the early to mid-1900s. It later became home to First Presbyterian Church before sitting largely dormant in recent years.

Now, Miller is giving it new life.

The renovation will bring two office and retail units to the first floor and two one-bedroom apartments to the second floor—a design intended to create what Miller calls a live-work ecosystem where residents and businesses can support one another under the same roof.

"Growing up here—two blocks from downtown—I've had the benefit of having the square as my backyard," Miller said. "It's nice to see these old buildings come back to life."

The property is currently under construction and is expected to be complete by Fall 2026.

Miller's investment in 202 West Street is part of a larger wave of renovation sweeping through downtown Bainbridge. As more historic buildings along the square get face-lifts, the conversation is shifting from preserving the past to securing the future of the community.

For Miller, the motivation goes beyond profit. As a hometown native, he is pouring his own money back into the streets where he grew up—just a couple of blocks from the square he once called his backyard.

"It takes a village to make this whole downtown and community work together, and we just want to keep it moving in the right direction," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.