33-year-old survivor urges the community to learn the warning signs of a stroke

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — At just 33, Shakeria Kenon heard the words no one wants to hear a doctor say: you had a stroke. She's now stressing the importance of listening to your body.

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A 33-year-old stroke survivor urges the community to learn sudden warning signs and help save lives

The symptoms of a stroke usually start suddenly. One way to help remember stroke symptoms is to think of the acronym BE FAST:

Balance: Is the person having trouble standing or walking?

Eyes: Are they having vision problems?

Face: Does their face look uneven or droop on one side?

Arm: Do they have weakness or numbness in one or both arms? Does one arm drift down if they try to hold both arms out?

Speech: Are they having trouble speaking? Does their speech sound strange?

Time: If you notice any of these symptoms, even if they have gone away, call 911.

"It's very important that you take care of yourself. And it's very important that if you feel different, or you feel, you know...uneased about things going on with your health, that you reach out and get, like, the help that you need. You know, search for a medical professional that can help you. Don't ignore the signs," Kenon said.

To help educate the community, Kenon is hosting a stroke and diabetes awareness seminar and fundraiser through the organization EN' SPIRING. The event takes place Saturday, May 23 at 4 p.m. at Anointed Eats in Bainbridge.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the probability of having a stroke in the Southwest is two times more likely than anywhere else in the U.S.

Kara Reaves, an ER supervisor at Memorial Hospital and Manor, says you should pay attention to your body. If things feel off, do not hesitate and act fast.

"I'd rather you always come and it be nothing than you not come and it be something," Reaves said.

That quick response time can make all the difference. Reaves says knowing the simple warning signs and knowing what to do can not only change your life, but the people around you.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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