No. 4 Florida State to honor its seniors vs North Alabama in final home game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel will be participating in the third senior night of his seven-year college career when No. 4 Florida State takes on North Alabama on Saturday.

Emmanuel began his college career at Charlotte in 2017 and now is in his second season at Florida State. He is working toward a third bachelor’s degree.

“I have been blessed to have all seven years,” Emmanuel said. “I had a senior night in Charlotte and then I had another one last year, just in case I didn’t get the waiver (from the NCAA). Just really grateful to be here, appreciate the moment, last one at Doak.”

The 6-foot-9 Emmanuel has been a big part of the Seminoles’ offense, which is 13th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring (38.3 points) and 17th in passing (291.1 yards) despite injuries at receiver and along the offensive line.

Florida State (10-0, No. 4 CFP) will honor its seniors before their final home game, which comes against FCS opponent North Alabama (3-7). The Seminoles will be seeking their 17th straight victory in what should be a warmup game before next week’s regular-season finale at Florida.

While a full list has not been released by the school, the Seminoles will recognize a large group of redshirt seniors including quarterback Jordan Travis, linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, defensive tackles Fabien Lovett and Braden Fiske, defensive backs Akeem Dent and Jarrian Jones as well as offensive linemen Casey Roddick, Bless Harris and Emmanuel.

“The guys that have been here, the guys that have come here, that have really poured everything they have into this program into what we ask them to do as a football player,” coach Mike Norvell said. “But equally as much what it is to be a Florida State Seminole and how they have to represent this program.”

Florida State is two wins away from securing its first perfect regular season since the program did it in back-to-back years in 2013-14.

REMEMBER NOVEMBER

Norvell has won 81.5% of his teams' November games (22-5) as a head coach at Memphis (2016-19) and Florida State. The Seminoles are 6-0 in November the last two seasons, including a pair of rivalry wins over Miami and a home victory against Florida in 2022.

TAKING FLIGHT

Florida State's secondary has allowed an opponent completion percentage of just 46.9, the lowest in the FBS. The last Power 5 teams to hold opponents below 50% passing in a season were Michigan and LSU in 2018.

COLEMAN’S RETURN

Top receiver Keon Coleman returned to the field after missing the Pittsburgh game due to an undisclosed injury. Coleman picked up his ACC-leading 10th touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of Florida State’s win over Miami, and he’s the first Seminole receiver to have double figures in TD catches since Auden Tate in 2017.

LIFELONG DREAM

North Alabama quarterback Noah Walters grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, but cheered for the Seminoles. The 6-foot sophomore, who has thrown 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, will be living a dream of playing in Doak Campbell Stadium.

FLIPPING FIELDS

While the Seminoles have found success on offense and defense, they have used punter Alex Mastromanno to flip fields with frequency. Mastromanno averages 47 yards per punt, and the Seminoles’ coverage unit has ensured a net punting average of 44 yards (best in the ACC).

