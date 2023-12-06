Mike Norvell is the 2023 AFCA Regional Coach of the Year

FSU Football Coach Mike Norvell was named the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year.

Read the Florida State news release detailing this recognition below.

FSU NEWS RELEASE:

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was named the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year on Wednesday after leading the Seminoles to a 13-0 record and an appearance in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Norvell is this year’s ACC Coach of the Year and is one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

Now in his fourth season at Florida State, Norvell led the 2023 Seminoles to the seventh undefeated regular season in program history, an ACC Championship Game win over No. 14 Louisville, a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll and a selection to the Orange Bowl to face No. 6 Georgia. Norvell became the first FSU coach to win ACC Coach of the Year since Bobby Bowden in 1997.

Norvell produced the third 13-win season in Florida State history, joining the 2013 national championship team and the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinalists. Norvell is the sixth different ACC coach to lead his team to an undefeated record in conference play since 2000.

The Seminoles have eight wins this season over bowl-eligible Power 5 conference teams, the most in the country, and also are tied for the national lead with four wins in games it trailed by at least 10 points. FSU was the only team that produced a stretch in which it outscored its opponent by at least 17 points in every regular-season game in 2023, and its eight games with a plus-24 scoring run ranked second.

Norvell’s team placed a program-record 25 selections on the All-ACC teams, including at least one at every position and led by Player of the Year quarterback Jordan Travis. FSU’s eight first-team selections led the conference, and it also topped the ACC in second-team and third-team honorees.

The Seminoles lead the nation in opponent completion percentage, pass breakups, passes defended and fewest turnovers lost, are second in passing efficiency defense, third in sacks, fourth in passing touchdowns allowed and third-down defense, fifth in turnover margin and net punting and sixth in scoring defense.

FSU leads the ACC in scoring offense at 37.0 points per game and scoring defense at 15.9 points per game allowed.

Florida State will play Georgia on Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The game will air on ESPN.

