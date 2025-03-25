ICYMI: Water advisory issued for two Wakulla Beaches, Local veterans share concerns, and more in midday update

Tuesday, March 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Two beaches in Wakulla County test positive for high levels of bacteria.The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County has issued a Water Quality Health Advisory for Mashes Sands and Shell Point Beaches.

2) Local veterans share local impact concerns amid proposed Department of Veterans Affairs job cuts. At a townhall Saturday organized by the Leon County Democratic Party, hundreds of neighbors gathered to raise their concerns and hoping for attendance by Congressman Neal Dunn after sending an invitation.

3) Postal workers protest plans to cut 10,000 jobsand billions of dollars from USPS budget. Louis DeJoy, who resigned Monday after nearly five years as Postmaster General, committed to working with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to cut 10,000 jobs and billions of dollars from the Postal Service budget.

4) Tuesday's Forecast:After a dense foggy morning, the fog has moved out the way leaving nothing but blue skies and plenty of sunshine. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

