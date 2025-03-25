Watch Now
Dense fog limits visibility in neighborhoods across the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday morning

Dense Fog Advisory in effect Tuesday morning until 10 AM
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 10 AM for many parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday morning.

Fog will limit visibility to a mile or less in some neighborhoods!

It may be a slower drive to work or school Tuesday morning.

Fog is out by 10 AM, and we are left with blue sky and golden sun above!

Highs are on a warmer trend with our neighborhoods topping out in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Highs hold in the 80s through the entire week.

We also keep the sunshine around through late-week!

Rain chances hold off until the end of the weekend.

Sunday an isolated storm is possible before they become more scattered by Monday morning.

We will keep a close eye on these for you as the week progresses, but for now, we can enjoy a storm-free forecast through the next 5 days!

