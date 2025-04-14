ICYMI: Vigil held for Lori Paige, First all-female crew visits space, and more in your midday update

Monday, April 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Community vigil for Lori Paige nearly two years after her disappearance. On Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department announced Lori's remains had been found in a remote area in Thomas County, Ga on April 5th.

Community holds vigil for Lori Paige as father faces murder charges

2) Katy Perry, Gayle King return to Earth in successful all-female Blue Origin spaceflight.History has been made as Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, research scientist Amanda Nguyen, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe have become the first-ever all-female crew to visit space.

All-female Blue Origin crew successfully launches into space

3) ABC 27 Explores: Farmer's Market vendors and customers weigh in on tariffs.Shoppers at the Tallahassee Farmers Market say they turn to local markets for better quality even as costs rise.

Tariffs impact local food market sentiment in Tallahassee

4) Monday's Forecast:We'll warm up into the 80s with plenty of sunshine. A mostly dry cold front slides through Tuesday, but highs still have a chance to climb to the mid 80s again. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas details below.

Mostly dry and warm forecast in store this week

